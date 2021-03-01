Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.17

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 34741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

