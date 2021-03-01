Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 440.6% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EDTK opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

