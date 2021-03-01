Skrumble Network (SKM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $833,193.00

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $833,193.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

