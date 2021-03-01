Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $177.82 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

