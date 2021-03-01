SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) CEO Marc Holliday Buys 636 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) CEO Marc Holliday acquired 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $16,039.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.45. 1,945,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,892. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 69,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

