SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.16

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 370167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

