Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $629,412.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.