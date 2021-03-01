SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 7.7% This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $110,820.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,188.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.96 or 0.03173426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00353324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.55 or 0.01021689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00462344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00373835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00249964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00022363 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

