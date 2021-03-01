Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Up 173.2% This Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00009977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and $22,042.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 173.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00749885 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040975 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

Smartlands Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.