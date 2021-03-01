Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.15. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 14,739 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86.
About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.
