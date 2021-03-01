Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.15. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 14,739 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.