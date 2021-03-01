SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.90. SMTC shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 143,354 shares.
SMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
