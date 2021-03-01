SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.90. SMTC shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 143,354 shares.

SMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTX. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SMTC by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 908,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SMTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SMTC by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SMTC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMTC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

