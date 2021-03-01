Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

