Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the January 28th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

