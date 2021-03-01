Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the January 28th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
