Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to post $38.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.27 million and the lowest is $37.52 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $161.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solar Capital by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.73 million, a PE ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

