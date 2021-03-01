Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Solar Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $817.73 million, a P/E ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after buying an additional 184,708 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,949 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Solar Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

