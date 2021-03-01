SolarCoin (SLR) Price Tops $0.0377 on Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $3,225.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00352829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,193,815 coins and its circulating supply is 63,018,196 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

