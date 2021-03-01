Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 6.9%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.52. 779,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,254,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

The firm has a market cap of $515.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

