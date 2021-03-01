Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 6.9%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.52. 779,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,254,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLDB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.
The firm has a market cap of $515.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.