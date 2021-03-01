Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.03. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,403 shares trading hands.
XPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.