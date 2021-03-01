Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.03. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,403 shares trading hands.

XPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

