Sologenic (SOLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $876,210.00

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $223.61 million and approximately $876,210.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00511247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,678 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.