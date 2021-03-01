SoMee.Social (ONG) Price Down 32.7% This Week

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $32,708.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.15 or 0.00778835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00041077 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,680,895 coins. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

