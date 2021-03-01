Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.60

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 3121388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -162.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,662 shares of company stock worth $20,523,536. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonos by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 391,062 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 792,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 203,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 1,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

