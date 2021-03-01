Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:SOR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

Get Source Capital alerts:

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.