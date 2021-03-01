Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
NYSE:SOR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $42.69.
