South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Raised to $26.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

SJI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of SJI opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

