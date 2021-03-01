South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Raised to $26.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.
SJI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.
Shares of SJI opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.59.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.