South32 Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of South32 stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,889. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

