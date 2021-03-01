Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.84

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 11199006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.13.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

