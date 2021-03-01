Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 5.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 14,194,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 21,566,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,018,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,232,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,357,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

