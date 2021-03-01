Spaceswap Market Cap Achieves $2.48 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $312,329.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001319 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00511304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00071383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00078070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.11 or 0.00450297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 4,012,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,843,015 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

