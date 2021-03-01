SpartanNash Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 872% compared to the typical daily volume of 459 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.61. 13,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,958. The company has a market cap of $667.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.