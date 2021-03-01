SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 54,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $163.04. The company had a trading volume of 401,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,057,917. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.37 and its 200 day moving average is $174.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

