SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Increased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5,875.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

