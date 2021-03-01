Spectiv (SIG) Hits Market Cap of $30,342.61

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00750630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00041201 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

