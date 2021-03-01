Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Up 5.2%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 2,239,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,335,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $526.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,801. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.