Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $2,393.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,640.29 or 0.99508137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00106556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003572 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

