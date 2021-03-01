Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SAVE opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

