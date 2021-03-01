Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Shares of SPOT traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.99. 17,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.26. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

