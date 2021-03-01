Sprott (NYSE:SII) PT Raised to $49.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SII. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

Sprott stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.54 million and a P/E ratio of 49.15. Sprott has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

