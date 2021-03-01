Sprott (NYSE:SII) PT Raised to $49.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SII. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.
Sprott stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.54 million and a P/E ratio of 49.15. Sprott has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.