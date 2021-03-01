Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Squirrel Finance token can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00004933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $780,565.58 and approximately $60,253.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.70 or 0.00512223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00461163 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 365,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,300 tokens. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

Squirrel Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

