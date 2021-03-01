SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $4.24. SRAX shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

SRAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

