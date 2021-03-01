St Barbara Limited Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3096 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
OTCMKTS STBMY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255. St Barbara has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
About St Barbara
See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.