St Barbara Limited Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:STBMY)

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3096 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS STBMY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255. St Barbara has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

