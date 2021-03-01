St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STJPF traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $16.36. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,016. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

