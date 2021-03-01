Stabilize Price Hits $12.25 on Major Exchanges (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Stabilize has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $140,661.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stabilize has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. One Stabilize token can currently be bought for $12.25 or 0.00024862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00512897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00468068 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 tokens. Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stabilize should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stabilize using one of the exchanges listed above.

