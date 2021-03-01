StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00760319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00028513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00042250 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

