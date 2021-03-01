Stably USD Price Tops $1.13 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $750,242.13 and approximately $848.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,631,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,056 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

