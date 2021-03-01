Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.