Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

