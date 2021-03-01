Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLFPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.34. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

