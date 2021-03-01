Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

