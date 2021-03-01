Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.34.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

