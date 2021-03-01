Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of SXI traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.13. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. Standex International has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $100.87.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

