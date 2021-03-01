Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $198,896.81

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Starbase has a total market cap of $198,896.81 and $6.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

