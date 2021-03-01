Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,730. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.