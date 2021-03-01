Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Starbucks worth $319,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Starbucks by 28.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 295,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 619,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.03. 266,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.